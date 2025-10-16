Casey Council launches festival initiative

With Christmas just around the corner, the City of Casey is inviting local businesses to be part of a festive initiative designed to connect them with thousands of local shoppers.

The Local Gift Guide is an online directory showcasing Casey’s retail, hospitality, wellness and beauty businesses.

The Guide will be promoted to thousands of residents throughout November and December as part of the Council’s Love Local This Christmas campaign.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said the campaign is a timely way for businesses to strengthen their connection with the community. “Christmas is a time for giving, and one of the most powerful gifts we can give is our support for local businesses,” he said.

“I encourage all local businesses to sign up for The Local Gift Guide. It’s a simple, but impactful way to help residents shop locally and celebrate the incredible diversity of businesses we have in Casey.”

From handmade gifts and boutique fashion to festive dining and pampering experiences, the guide is said to make it easier than ever for residents to discover and support small businesses close to home.

Local businesses who sign up to the guide will also receive a free Love Local This Christmas window sticker.

To sign up your business, visit: businessincasey.com.au/news/love-local-this-christmas and complete the online form.

Listings are free and open until 20 December.