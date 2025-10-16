Expect heavy traffic as MotoGP returns

Another huge crowd is expected on Phillip Island this weekend for the 2025 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Delays are likely heading to and from the Island on roads including the Monash Freeway, South Gippsland Highway and Bass Highway for the three-day event, running from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 October.

There are many travel options from Melbourne to Phillip Island including:

Train services linking Southern Cross Station with Stony Point to catch the connecting ferry, and with Dandenong to catch a regional bus service.

Coach services running from Southern Cross Coach Terminal, Thursday-Monday

Ferry services between Stony Point and Cowes

Regional bus services operating from Dandenong and Cape Paterson/Inverloch/Wonthaggi

“Catch-a-Coach” services have been arranged by event organisers and will run to and from the Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday and Sunday from the following locations:

Ringwood to Phillip Island

Cranbourne to Phillip Island

Clayton to Phillip Island

Traralgon via Warragul to Phillip Island

For detailed information on all the travel options, visit the event website at motogp.com.au/travel/getting-here

A large number of motorcyclists are expected to start making the journey to the Island from Thursday 16 October, so all motorists are urged to be super vigilant for extra motorcyclists on all routes heading toward the Grand Prix circuit.

To ensure vehicles leave Phillip Island safely and efficiently after the Moto GP on Sunday 19 October, the ‘blue line’ road marking system will be in place on the Melbourne-bound lane of Phillip Island Road. The blue line adds an additional lane of traffic for vehicles exiting Phillip Island by utilising the emergency lane, effectively doubling the capacity of the road.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and drivers need to be aware that motorcyclists are harder to see and will be on our roads in greater numbers this weekend.

It is critical that drivers lookout for people on motorbikes, while riders can improve their safety ensuring they are visible through safe road positioning and wearing protective gear on every ride.

Motorcyclists are permitted to ride two-abreast, alongside one other rider, up to 1.5 metres apart.

Lane-splitting, the practice of motorcycle riders travelling at high speed between moving traffic, is not legal in Victoria. Lane-filtering however, travelling at up to 30km/h through stopped or slow-moving traffic, has been permitted since 2015.

Transport Victoria is working closely with event organisers, emergency services, the Victorian Motorcycle Council and Bass Coast Shire Council to manage traffic flow and road safety during this event.

Phillip Island is home to a wide range of birds and animals that are particularly active at dusk and dawn. Injured wildlife can be reported to Wildlife Victoria on 8400 7300.

Transport Victoria provides real-time traffic conditions and the latest public transport information at transport.vic.gov.au