Casey Bin lid changeover halfway

Casey Council has been halfway through swapping over more than 250,000 rubbish and recycling bin lids across Casey.

To date, the contractors have visited more than 80,000 properties and changed over more than 125,000 new bin lids or replaced damaged bins altogether.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen and Cr Kim Ross recently visited the contractors’ site in Cranbourne West, where all the old lids and bins are being stored.

These lids and bins will soon be sent away to be recycled into new kerbside bins.

Cr Koomen thanked the residents for their support with this project so far.

“We’ve had an 85 per cent bin presentation rate, which is much higher than what most other councils have encountered,” he said.

“The more bins presented, the quicker the changeover, resulting in the completion of the project sooner.”

Cr Ross said all people need to do is keep their rubbish and recycling bins out until 5pm on their regular recycling bin collection day.

“The good news is that community cooperation so far has put us a little ahead of schedule, which helps reduce the cost of changeover,” she said.

The bin lid swapping, which started in August, was rolled out to meet the State Government’s standardised household waste and recycling system.

The new state-wide colour coding includes red lids for general rubbish, yellow for co-mingled recycling, lime green for food and garden waste, and purple for glass.

For more information on the bin lid changeover, please visit: casey.vic.gov.au/kerbside-bin-changes