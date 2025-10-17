Food relief pantry lays empty

by Jensy Callimootoo

Casey North Community Information and Support Service (CISS) has released an urgent appeal for donations for food, toiletries and hygiene products, as their supplies run short.

“Unfortunately, our shelves are now almost empty, and we’re reaching out to our community for help,” CISS posted on an online appeal.

In particular, CISS has requested food that is still in date and non-perishable items, such as canned tuna, soup or veggies. Along with long-life milk, cereal, fruit cups and dry pasta.

The non-for-profit organisation’s critical work involves providing essential emergency relief products but recent Federal cuts has meant that their essentials voucher and pantry services have had to be dramatically reduced.

According to CISS’ chief executive officer, Helen Small, the Department of Social Services warned in July that CISS funds would be decreased in October.

But coincidentally, the amount of people coming in for supplies has significantly increased.

Over the last six months, CISS’s clientele has had to accommodate a new market of working individuals and families who are still unable to make ends meet along with others who are rough sleepers.

Small, who’s been working at CISS for three years, notes that her team has “never seen the pantry like this.”

“People used to get a bag of food a couple of times a week, now they’re needing one a day,” said Small.

It comes after the Casey Council’s new advocacy initiative to increase funding and raise awareness to address food insecurity in the region.

In 2024, an Annual Household survey found that 40 per cent of Casey’s residents had run out of food or couldn’t afford to buy more.

Small says the council has been “very helpful” in the current crisis, but the organisation is still struggling to meet the growing need.

CISS has asked for any donations to be dropped off at, Suite 2, 30–32 Verdun Drive, Narre Warren VIC 3805.

Their opening hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9:30am to 4:30am and Wednesday 12pm to 6pm.