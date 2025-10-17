Trades apprentice forges success

A Dandenong-trained boilermaker apprentice has forged a victory at the 2025 Empowered Women in Trades (EWIT) Gala.

Ana Gamero, who trained at Chisholm Institute, was awarded Apprentice of the Year at the event in front of 400 industry leaders, apprentices and advocates at Marvel Stadium this month.

“In a male-dominated industry, it’s incredible to see women breaking barriers and empowering each other,” Gamero said.

“EWIT is proud to support and uplift women, especially single mums. You’re capable and strong — believe in yourself and keep shining.”

Gamero was recognised for her technical excellence, leadership and dedication in a sector comprising of women in just 3 per cent of apprentices in trades.

The EWIT Gala celebrated the achievements of women and non-binary people in trades.

It aimed to spotlight those breaking barriers and reshaping the future of Australia’s skilled workforce.

Gamero thanked Chisholm for its support and equipping her with strategies and knowledge to thrive.

Chisholm’s engineering education manager Maddie Dutton said the win was testament to the “strength and potential of women in trades”.

“(Gamero’s) journey reflects the values we champion – resilience, excellence and the courage to lead.”