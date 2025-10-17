Water-bill initiative eases flow of information

by Sahar Foladi

A new Dari language video has been launched by South East Water in partnership with community organisations to tackle language barriers amongst new arrivals.

Together with Southern Migrant Refugee Centre (SMRC) and Casey North Community Information Support Services (CISS), the video explains to new arrivals about their water bills and payment-support options available.

Dari is Afghanistan’s official language, as well as Pashto.

The initiative responds to the increasing demands for financial information, particularly in the 3977-post code area of Cranbourne and surrounds which are overrepresented in South East Water’s bill-stress data.

South East Water’s general manager Karen Lau says its vital especially for new arrivals to know supports are available to them.

“We really want our customers to know, especially new arrival customers, that the water that comes out of your tap is safe to drink.

“So, some of our migrant communities come from places where the water straight out of the tap is not safe to drink and that might lead them to think that they need to be spending their limited resources on bottled water supply, for example.

“We like to reassure them that we have excellent quality drinking water. That can ease some financial pressure for families if they know that they can take that water straight from the tap.”

The video features Dari-speaking presenters Batool Hussaini and Wahjia Azimi, engaged through SMRC’s bicultural service to ensure the content is culturally appropriate and easily understood.

The video content also explains help is available during financial hardship.

It is hosted on the South East Water website on a special Dari language page, which is also added to the online self-help library of Casey North CISS.

Financial Counsellor at Casey North CISS, Lauren Booth says language barrier is the key issue “right off the bat” for clients.

“I just think it’s really disappointing because they’re reaching out when they’re most vulnerable for the assistance and they’re already finding blocks.

“Even trying to access services like our crisis support and more longer-term case management with our financial counselling.

“We just saw this massive gap. We throught wouldn’t it be great if we had something that we could send to these clients via email or in the mail or if they come in off the street, we can hand them some brochures and at least they feel connected to us.

“They feel like we’re wanting to assist them. We’re thinking of them.”

She says South East Water have “just starting to chip away at it” and if the initiative is proven successful, it could have a “flow on effect.”

The City of Casey is home to more than 7,240 Dari speakers, with a 10.8 per cent increase recorded in the 2021 Census.

South East Water’s Dari-language videos are available at southeastwater.com.au/dari, with further information and support available in English at southeastwater.com.au/support or by calling 131 851.