‘Erratic’ drink-driver allegedly blows .160

A 32-year-old driver has lost her licence and had her Nissan impounded in Mulgrave after an alleged blood-alcohol reading more than thrice the limit.

Police say they received reports of a white Nissan Patrol driving erratically on Monash Freeway about 11.30pm on Friday 17 October.

Officers pulled over the Nissan and the driver allegedly claimed to have consumed three glasses of wine.

The Lynbrook woman then produced an alleged evidentiary breath test reading of 0.160.

The reading resulted in her immediate loss of licence for 12 months.

The Nissan was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1150.

She was expected to be charged on summons with drink driving.