P-platers’ cars impounded after alleged high speeds on Monash Fwy

Two P-platers have had their vehicles impounded after being allegedly detected at high speed on Monash Freeway last weekend.

A 20-year-old woman from Bonnie Brook was detected at 180 km/h, well over the 100 km/h speed limit, in Glen Waverley early on Sunday 19 October, police say.

Nunawading Highway Patrol officers intercepted her Hyundai i30 just prior to Jacksons Road in Mulgrave.

The probationary driver allegedly stated that her need for speed was because she “had to be somewhere”.

Her car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1159.

She is expected to be charged on summons for speed and speed dangerous.

Meanwhile a 19-year-old P-plater from Berwick was allegedly detected speeding at 156km/h on Monash Freeway early on Saturday 18 October.

Police responded to reports of a fast-moving Ford Falcon overtaking traffic outbound on the freeway about 1.30am.

Officers intercepted the Ford after it reached alleged speeds of up to 156km/h in Wheelers Hill.

A P-plater for less than a year, the man was expected to be charged on summons for driving offences.

His licence was suspended on the spot and the Ford was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1046.80.