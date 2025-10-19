Second man linked to alleged sport-club arsons

Two South East men have been charged after arsons destroyed two community sport buildings in City of Monash.

CIU detectives say the blazes at the soccer, AFL and cricket facilities caused more than $4 million damage.

A 31-year-old Dandenong man was charged last week with two counts of arson and two car thefts.

He was remanded in custody.

Monash CIU detectives arrested a 35-year-oldman at a home on Bellario Circuit in Clyde North on Friday 17 October.

Police allegedly seized firearms, ammunition, weapons, cash and drugs from the premises.

The Clyde North man was charged with firearm possession, trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamines and other associated offences, police say.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 October.

The first alleged arson occurred at Capital Reserve in Glen Waverley about 3am on 16 April.

During the second incident, it’s alleged the club rooms at Mayfield Drive in Mount Waverley were torched about 5.15am on 3 May.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au