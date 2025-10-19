Trio charged after Hallam agg burg

Three men have been charged after an alleged aggravated home burglary in Hallam early on Sunday 19 October.

A group of offenders allegedly stole gardening tools from an occupied residence’s garage in Cardamon Drive about 1.35am.

The sole occupant of the home was not injured.

The group fled in a Toyota Landcruiser, which was soon spotted on Monash Freeway, near Heatherton Road.

Police say the vehicle was driven in convoy with a stolen Toyota 86 sports car in Springvale and Noble Park.

The vehicles stopped in Norris Court, Dandenong North. The occupants allegedly fled on foot and were arrested by police.

A laser-printed gun was found in the Landcruiser, police say.

Casey CIU detectives charged a 33-year-old Doveton man with attempted aggravated burglary, burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, car theft, handling stolen goods, possessing a category-E handgun, possessing a prohibited weapon, negligently dealing with proceeds of crime and committing an indictable offence on bail.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.

A 34-year-old Hampton Park man was charged with car theft and going equipped to steal.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.

A 60-year-old Dandenong North man was charged with car theft.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.

The Landcruiser was allegedly stolen from Norwood Road in Caufield North on 17 October.

The Toyota 86 was allegedly stolen from Dandenong Road, Malvern East on 11 October.