Aspiring mayor warns against election boycott

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Mayoral aspirant Sophie Tan has warned of “consequence” for councillors who boycott Greater Dandenong mayoral elections next month.

Cr Tan, a twice deputy-mayor, confirmed she was running for mayor for the 2025-’26 term.

The Labor councillor declared she was “passionate about our community and believe Greater Dandenong deserves strong accountable leadership”.

Her vast platform includes upholding the “highest standards of integrity and openness”, as well as a strong local economy, a safer, cleaner city and advocating for asylum seekers, housing, transport, sport, open space and gambling reform.

She says her election would reflect “our city’s diversity” and “gender equality in leadership”.

However, independent councillors Rhonda Garad and Bob Milkovic have confirmed they may not show up for the 13 November election.

They say they don’t wish to endorse what they claim has been a predetermined outcome by Labor figures: Cr Tan for mayor and Cr Phillip Danh for deputy mayor.

“I like how people still say it’s an election, assuming there’s a democratic process,” says Cr Milkovic, who has been an ‘apology’ at past mayoral votes.

Cr Tan said each councillor had responsibility to take part in the election, as set out in the Local Government Act 2020.

“When councillors elected to council, they had sworn in under the Oath or Affirmation that they’ll abide by the Model Code of Conduct and the Local Government Act 2020.

“If anyone breached the Act, there’ll be a consequence.”

Councillor Phillip Danh has not confirmed or ruled out running for a leadership position.

“My priority will remain to be focused on constituents in my ward.

“If an opportunity arose to serve a bigger role, I would not take it for granted – it’s a serious job and it has to be done properly.

“If I think it’s something that my colleagues would be supportive of, I’m happy to think about it and consider it going forward.”

On the potential boycott, Cr Danh said councillors could vote as they pleased but were paid to turn up to meetings – unless they were an apology for illness or personal reasons.

In recent years, there has been growing disquiet about exclusively Labor-aligned mayors since 2008.

The mayor and deputy mayor roles are elected by an absolute majority of councillors. Eight of the 11 councillors are ALP members.

In March, Cr Garad unsuccessfully proposed for the public to vote for the mayor and deputy mayor, in order to break the ALP stranglehold.

She says under the current system, there was “no point” for non-ALP councillors even “putting up our hand” for mayor.

Cr Sean O’Reilly said that Labor councillors weren’t bound by party rules to only vote for Labor mayoral contenders. The exception was to use ALP caucus provisions to break a deadlock, when no mayoral candidate had an absolute majority.

“It should be, in my opinion, a normal vote in the chamber.”