Draft maps released for higher-density housing

Draft maps have been revealed for new higher-density planning zones surrounding Springvale, Noble Park, Yarraman and Dandenong railway stations.

They are among 23 train and tram zones, earmarked for new planning controls, that have opened for public consultation on Monday 20 October.

The Springvale-Dandenong zones extend from west-east from Westall Road to Dandenong Creek.

Their span is interrupted by several pockets such as Sandown Racecourse, Yarraman Creek, Greaves Reserve and Dandenong West Primary School.

North-south, the draft Springvale zone extends from Mile Creek to Heatherton Road, the Noble Park and Yarraman zones from south of Leon Trembath Reserve to Popes Road, and the Dandenong zone from David Street to Kirkham Road.

The four zones, being near the Cranbourne/Pakenham lines that will link to the new Metro Tunnel, are part of the State Government’s response to the housing crisis.

The Government aims for 300,000 new homes in at least 48 train and tram zones by 2051.

Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny said the zones consultation was about “working with communities to ensure more Victorians have the opportunity to live close to public transport, their loved ones, and the things that matter to them”.

“The only way to make housing fairer for young Victorians is to build more homes – that’s why we’ve been overhauling our planning system because the status quo is not an option.”

An online information session for Springvale-Dandenong is scheduled for Monday 27 October, 6.30pm-7.30pm.

An online survey is also available until November.

The public will get a further say on draft planning controls before they come into effect, the State Government stated.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/project/activity-centres-program-stage-two/page/springvale-dandenong