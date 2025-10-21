Burnout alleged

by Jensy Callimootoo

A Narre Warren man’s car was impounded after police broke up a large hoon-gathering in the Clyde region on 14 October.

When police arrived, the large gathering dispersed and fled the area.

But a blue Ford sedan owned by a 25-year-old man was later impounded, after allegedly performing a burnout in front of patrolling police, amounting to a fine of $1138.

The Narre Warren man is expected to be summonsed to court on numerous driving offences.

This intercept forms part of Operation Disrupt, a new plan of action by the High Risk Driving Investigation Unit to dramatically downscale planned reckless driving events in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.