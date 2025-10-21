Forget Guru Nanak Lake – let’s name a suburb Nanakville instead!

A lake (re)naming?

A Parliament and politicians uneasy about a petition.

A community confused.

And once again, grassroots racism rears its ugly head!

Let’s be clear – this is no longer about a lake.

This is about Australia’s identity crisis – loud, unfiltered, and raw.

In 2023, an unnamed (ungazzeted) man-made lake in Berwick Springs was renamed Guru Nanak Lake, in honour of a man who preached peace, equality, dignity, and service to humanity.

Values Australia claims to hold dear.

But more importantly honouring the Sikh Community who serve the community whether it is bushfires, floods, lockdowns or everyday needs.

Now in 2025, a parliamentary motion to revert the name – prompted by a noisy petition – has torn the scab off something deeper.

Some argue it is about process. Others say it is about consultation.

But the loudest voices…

“Mass immigration is destroying Australia! ”

“Go back to where you came from.”

“We do not want our places named after your people.”

This is racism. Not subtle. Not hidden. Loud, destructive, and emboldened.

The lake had no official “original” name.

Berwick holds no sacred significance – it was the name of a farm owned by a wealthy white settler who imported the title from Berwick-upon-Tweed in the UK.

Yet now, after a peaceful renaming in honour of a global figure, and respected Australian community the community erupts in outrage?

This is not heritage protection. This is performative rage.

This is not community concern. This is targeted cultural bullying.

On the other hand, if politicians are so eager to win the Sikh vote, why not go all in?

•⁠ ⁠Name the next suburb Nanakville.

•⁠ ⁠Build a Guru Nanak train line.

•⁠ ⁠Open a Nanak Stadium with a canteen serving butter chicken pies, Punjabi chai and Mango Lassi.

But we are not interested in tokenism.

Sikhs did not ask for this renaming.

We do not need a lake to validate our belonging.

We have been here for generations.

Our ancestors were Sikh Cameleers (lumped in with Afghans) who helped open Australia’s interior.

We forged desert trade routes, collaborated with Aboriginal communities, and served in both World Wars.

We have paid our dues in grit, sweat, silence and taxes.

We do not need to prove anything. We are already part of this nation’s story.

Our message: Withdraw the name, not our dignity.

We say this to the Sikh leadership and the Government: Revert the name. Not out of embarrassment but out of conviction.

Let us not allow a lake to become a lightning rod for hate.

But do not think for one second that racists get a free pass.

This episode has exposed something Australians have been walking on eggshells around for too long.

Racism is not rare. It is not underground. It is thriving.

Other ‘western’ countries have named streets after Sikh Gurus. Why can’t we?

Earlier this year in New York, a street was officially named “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg Way” – honouring the ninth Sikh Guru, known for his advocacy for freedom, justice, and human dignity.

If the United States – with all its own issues – can recognise the value of cultural contribution, what is stopping us? Is it pride? Or is it prejudice?

We Do Not Want a Lake. We Want Legacy.

Sikhs do not need monuments. We want meaning. We want Australia to grow up. To define itself. To educate itself. To stop walking on eggshells around racists and cultural conversations.

Forget the lake. Forget the panic. Forget the politics.

And if someone does name a suburb Nanakville, let it come with:

•⁠ ⁠A cricket ground,

•⁠ ⁠A Bunnings and Fish & Chips,

•⁠ ⁠A community garden run by the old Aunties (wisdom),

•⁠ ⁠And a big sign that says in ENGLISH: “Everyone is Welcome.”

Because that is what being Australian should mean.