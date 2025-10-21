Game over for SESH

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a major shock, the massive South East Sports Hub (SESH) in Bangholme – as well as a housing estate at a Keysborough Green Wedge golf course – are both off the table.

Property developer Intrapac, who was in partnership with Keysborough Golf Club (KGC), has withdrawn its application for the 70-hectare sports and recreation precinct at 226-256 Pillars Road.

The plan was controversially tied to the rezoning of the golf club’s current home in the Green Wedge – a move that the State Government resolutely refused.

The golf course would have been sold to Intrapac and turned into a 1600 home estate, while KGC moved to a new Intrapac-funded golf course near the SESH on Pillars Road.

Intrapac and KGC’s 10-year deal expired on 30 September, with a proposed extension voted down by KGC members last month.

With a legion of support from sports clubs and bodies, the SESH was touted as a “once in a generation opportunity” to address the shortage of sport facilities in the region.

Intrapac had pledged to fund the $30 million stage-one of the SESH, including nine sport fields, netball courts and two pavilions. The total package was to span more than 25 sport fields.

Intrapac chief executive Max Shifman has confirmed it was no longer pursuing the SESH development and the golf course’s rezoning .

“This is a disappointing outcome for a project which had brought so many benefits – including a desperately needed regional-scale community sporting facilities, and up to 1600 homes in an established suburb in a housing crisis the State Government claims it wants to tackle.”

KGC president Darrell Swindells said he was disappointed in the State Government’s refusal to rezone, despite Greater Dandenong Council’s support for the move.

He saw some irony in the Government approving a development plan for 941 homes at the former Kingswood Golf Course in Dingley Village days earlier.

“Our biggest frustration is with the State Government. They were yelling for land for more housing, and there were no major impediments to building here with the roads, housing and infrastructure.”

The club had previously argued the SESH deal was vital for its survival and push for a broader membership and healthier bank balance.

But Mr Swindells said the club was still financially healthy, boosted by Intrapac’s sign-on option payments with interest over the past decade.

“It won’t be the state-of-the-art program we’d hoped for. But we will still be considered one of the best golf courses in the area.

“We don’t see ourselves falling over but we’re certainly in a different position.”

After a 10 year campaign by opponents, Greater Dandenong Environment Group president Isabelle Nash welcomed the “great news” that “the towel has been thrown in”.

“It’s been an exhausting process. We’re happy that the State Government stood by their word and didn’t rezone the golf course and change the Urban Growth Boundary.”

She expected a different outcome after the government’s recent approval of the Dingley Village development plan, and a beefed-up plan for 164 townhouses at 182 Chapel Road, which adjoins Keysborough Golf Course.

“Knowing that green space and old trees will remain and we won’t be fighting another 1500 cars in morning and evening traffic… it’s not just good for residents and the golfing community but also the birds, insects, bats and wildlife on that course.”

Greater Dandenong Council’s city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam confirmed Intrapac’s withdrawn application, adding that the developer was continuing to pursue its application for a new golf course at Pillars Road.

In 2015, KGC voted to relocate to Pillars Road as part of a windfall sale to developer Intrapac, which would have yielded $40 million for the club.

The move was supported by Greater Dandenong Council, and fiercely opposed by the Defenders of the Green Wedge.

Ultimately, the then-Planning Minister Richard Wynne was resolutely against rezoning the Green Wedge golf course and no formal application was made.