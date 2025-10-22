Four arrested over alleged BMW shooting

Four South East men have been arrested after a man in a BMW was shot in Dandenong earlier this year.

Southern Metro Region Crime Squad detectives say several shots were fired at a stolen grey BMW X5 during the early hours of Monday, 26 May.

One of the occupants of the BMW, a 19-year-old Clayton South man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a gunshot wound.

He was driven to Casey Hospital about 2.30am.

On Monday 20 October, police raided addresses in Rowville, Dandenong North, and Hampton Park.

Police allegedly seized items including a firearm, firearm components, ammunition, an imitation firearm, a taser, several prohibited weapons and cash.

A small cannabis crop was found at the Rowville address, police say.

A 19-year-old Hampton Park man was charged with conduct endangering life, discharging a firearm towards a vehicle, intentionally cause injury, criminal damage, failing to assist police and commiting an indictable offence on bail.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.

A 19-year-old Rowville man was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, prohibited weapons and proceeds of crime as well as failing to assist police.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.

A 52-year-old Rowville man was charged with possessing an imitation firearm and a prohibited weapon, cultivating a drug of dependence, trafficking a drug of dependence and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.

An 18-year-old man from Dandenong North was interviewed by police and released pending further enquiries.