Dandenong man charged over alleged brawl

A Dandenong man has been charged after an alleged brawl in Oakleigh East.

Police say they responded to reports of a group of males assaulting each other on Dandenong Road about 9.20pm on 21 October.

A 29-year-old Hallam man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On 24 October, Monash CIU detectives arrested and charged an 18-year-old Dandenong man.

He was charged with affray, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, common law assault and assault with a weapon.

He was bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 8 December.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Any CCTV/dash cam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au