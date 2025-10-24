Last boom gates down at Webster Street

The last of 27 level crossings have been removed on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines.

The milestone was marked by the dismantling of boom gates at Webster Street Dandenong.

Webster Street is now permanently closed at the rail line.

The Level Crossing Removal Project stated that it means the lines through the soon-to-open Metro Tunnel were boom-gate free.

At Webster Street, more than 200 trains passed through the crossing each day, with boom gates down for more than an hour during morning peak.

Works are underway on a new road underpass connecting the Princes Highway-Lonsdale Street to Cheltenham and Hammond roads, opening to traffic in 2026 – two years ahead of schedule.

Across the three rail lines – Cranbourne, Pakenham and Sunbury – a total of 23 hours of boom gate down time in the morning peak have been eliminated for more than 500,000 motorists, according to LXRP.

There have also been 14 new and upgraded stations and 24 kilometres of new and upgraded cycling and pedestrian paths.

The Pakenham and Sunbury lines received power and signalling upgrades for the fleet of High Capacity Metro Trains.

The Cranbourne-Dandenong line was duplicated to boost its train capacity.