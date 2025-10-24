Sth East leaders in Victorian of the Year shortlists

A pair of South East leaders have made the shortlist of Victoria’s Australian of the Year nominees.

Springvale Indochinese Mutual Assistance Association (SICMAA) president Be Ha, 75, is among the four nominees for the Senior Australian of the Year for Victoria.

Meanwhile, youth leader Abraham Kuol, of Narre Warren, was among the nominees for Young Australian of the Year for Victoria.

Ms Ha, who arrived from Vietnam as a refugee in 1979, has been recognised for turning her adversity into a lifelong commitment to support refugee and migrant communities.

She co-founded SICMAA, which delivers vital services to tens of thousands. She is widely regarded as a pioneer in refugee settlement, multicultural advocacy and community development.

Ms Ha continues to volunteer for SICMAA and to advocate for cultural inclusion, aged care reform and community health.

A criminology PhD student, Mr Kuol has used sport and his knowledge to help young people in his community.

He co-founded the Black Rhinos soccer and basketball club for at-risk youth and is a director of Sandown Lions Football Club.

The 28-year-old has helped raise more than $3.5 million for programs to support African-Australian families and justice-involved youth.

As a popular public speaker, Mr Kuol has been actively inspiring genuine social change.

The Victorian award recipients will be announced on Thursday 6 November.

They will join other state and territory recipients as finalists for national awards on 25 January.

National Australia Day Council chief executive Mark Fraser said the Victorian nominees reflected the power of an individual to make a positive impact.

“The nominees for the Victorian awards share a sense of passion and purpose,” Fraser said.

“From lives spent advocating for others, selflessly giving to care for those in need, finding new ways to solve problems or create change, they are all driven by a sense of caring.”