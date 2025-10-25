Hope and joy

by Neville Walker, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

Charles Dickens’s historical novel published in 1859 is set during the French Revolution.

Since reading this in high school, many years ago, the opening lines have caused me to reflect upon how they apply to our earthly experiences:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

“It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.“

Do you know of anybody whose life has always been “best”, full of “light” and “hope”?

If so, I would like to meet them!

We all go through troubled times including periods of darkness and despair.

The challenge is how we face these roadblocks and the values we rely on.

There are many quotes attributed to Nelson Mandela.

He endured 27 years imprisonment in harsh conditions.

During this time, he suffered many periods of darkness and despair, he managed to rise above them and gave hope to South Africans that apartheid could be overcome.

In a letter to his wife Winnie, he emphasized that “hope is a powerful weapon” during challenging times.

He also counselled: “May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.”

A religious leader Russell M Nelson, taught “the joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives”.

The primary focus of our lives should be family.

Families will bring challenges but also allow us to learn.

Whilst teaching our families we also learn and grow.

May this be a focus of our lives so we can have joy.

The teachings of Jesus Christ can give hope to both his followers and non-believers.

Some of His attributes that can help us are forgiveness, love, compassion, humility, gentleness, patience, courage and charity.

As we apply these attributes in our lives it will give us strength to face life’s worst, dark and desperate times.

It will also strengthen us to be able to serve others and help them through similar struggles.

History has recorded many struggles and triumphs.

Those that have overcome struggles would reflect upon them, learn and seek to use these experiences to the betterment of not just their lives, but the lives of their families and fellowman.

