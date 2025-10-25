Lake name causes divide

By Jensy Callimootoo

The year-long debate on the naming of Berwick Spring Lakes to Guru Nanak Lake reached the Upper House last Wednesday, where the Liberal Party left MP Ann-Marie Hermans to fend for herself on the matter.

The petition that was brought to Parliament by Ms Hermans only gathered support of Libertarian MP David Limbrick and One Nation’s Rikki-Lee Tyrell.

Four Casey Councillors including Cr Melinda Ambros, Cr Michelle Crowther, Cr Shane Taylor and Cr Jennifer Dizon were also in attendance in support of some Berwick Springs residents as they watched the debate.

Ms Hermans had led the charge against the naming of Berwick Springs Lake to Guru Nanak Lake, a name that honours the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

“Berwick Springs Lake has been part of our local identity. Its name reflects the heritage and diversity of the area,” said Ms Hermans on a social media post after the debate.

”Last year, that name was changed – not by the community nor by Casey Council – but by ministerial direction without genuine consultation or notice.”

Dr Harpreet Kandra Singh, a respected member of the Sikh community who has been involved in the disputes over the last year says the State Government had “promised” a Guru Nanak site name in acknowledgement of the work that Sikh communities contribute to Victorian society.

Dr Kandra says they were told consultations with the necessary stakeholders had taken place.

But since November of 2024, Berwick Springs residents and surrounding area have argued against this, saying they were not properly consulted by the State Government about the changing of their name.

Michael Ball, president of the Berwick Springs community group has said that the government made the decision on the name change despite the lack of support from residents.

“It comes back to a lack of consultation”, he said.

Narre Warren North MP Gary Maas, who has been part of the year-long deliberation says that “there is now bipartisan support for the name Guru Nanak Lake”.

Back in April 2025, a formal meeting with both Dr Kandra, Mr Ball, MP Ingrid Stitt and Mr Maas had taken place which according to Ms Stitt aimed to forge a“path forward” on the matter.

It is unclear however what exact alternatives or discussions came out of this meeting.

Back in November 2024, Opposition leader, Brad Battin had also advocated against the name change.

With Ms Hermans, Mr Battin had started a petition and organised a meeting around the Berwick reserve that saw nearly 600 residents in attendance.

Alongside MP Matthew Guy, he then raised the issue in Parliament.

Since early 2025 however, the opposition leader has not commented on the matter.

Following the debate, Premier Jacinta Allan reaffirmed her support for the naming of the lake in recognition of Sikh contribution in Victorian society.

“Brad Battin personally campaigned against it – hosting a notorious rally and circulating a hurtful petition that divided the community and hurt Sikh Victorians,” said the Premier’s media release.

“Today, under huge pressure from the community, the flip-flopping Liberals have voted against their own petition that called for Guru Nanak Lake to be cancelled.”

City of Casey’s councillor Shane Taylor also released a statement, conveying his disappointment.

“Despite early support from Brad Battin MP, the Liberal Party ultimately endorsed the new name,” he said.

“Ann-Marie Hermans stood resolute against pressure from the ALP, the Greens, and her own Liberal colleagues who withdrew support during the vote”.

On Wednesday, as the gallery was filled with numerous Berwick Springs Lake residents hoping for a resolution on the naming of the site, many left disappointed, expressing their dismay.

Mr Ball is hoping to continue his work on the matter and has reached out to Dr Kandra in aims of further discussion.

But in the height of the political attention on the matter, Dr Kandra is also busy preparing for the annual Guru Nanak festival in early November.

While he’ll consider another opportunity in the future, he says that it should ultimately be organised by the government to ensure proper resolutions.

Following the decision in the Upper House, Dr Kandra says he hopes “to build bridges” and wants the Sikh community to stop being used as a “political football”.

“I’ve had very anxious periods and sleepless nights,” he said.

“And out of that anxiety and also responsibility to my community, I have written emails to federal, state and liberal MPs to think logically about this matter, rather than making us a political football.”