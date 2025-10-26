Apprentice welder and mum breaking barriers

by Sahar Foladi

A single mother of four is breaking down barriers in a male-dominant industry, empowering women through her journey.

Ana Gamero migrated to Australia at the end of 2008. Not only did she have to navigate through life and the new systems here, but she was also personally challenged as a family violence survivor.

Her strong persistence to come out stronger and be more than just a survivor, to set an example for her children, has earned her Apprentice of the Year award in front of 400 industry leaders, advocates and apprentices at the Empowered Women in Trades Gala this month.

“You come to a country which is not yours, you create your own home in a little room sharing with other people, you get lost in that train and bus, you cry several nights – I think you build with courage.

“Some people are lucky to continue with a partner. I unfortunately wasn’t very lucky, I had an unlucky relationship my ex.

“The only good things he has given me is my three other children,” she says.

“I’m proud that they can see that giving up was not an option for Mum.

“I’m passionate about paving the way for my children and others as a single mum. It’s not an easy task but it’s also not impossible.”

After a break to focus on her young kids at that time, she knew she had to move on to make a stable living for her family.

Being a “tomboy” at home, she spent quality time with her father fixing things around the house. He was an industrial engineer, Ms Gamero has also a background in civil and electrical engineering.

She quickly paired her love for construction and desire for a stable income and stumbled across an eight-week wielding course.

That led her to apprenticeship as boilermaker at Dandenong’s Chisholm Institute, , where she is now in her second year.

Gamero was recognised for her technical excellence, leadership and dedication in a sector comprising of women in just 3 per cent of apprentices in trades.

Despite this, she says male colleagues still question why she prefers to hold and work with metals.

She admits the male dominance can be “very scary” at times.

“As an apprentice they will limit what you can do, don’t give you the opportunities to work like them. They will say this is very difficult, you can’t do that, instead of teaching it.

“They are very determined in their word that women can’t do it, because it’s male jobs.

“No one is taking away that strength within the man but it’s also letting them know females are great in details and strength – it has so many diversities.”

She recommends staying focused on yourself rather than on changing men’s thoughts.

Her journey has already inspired her 17-year-old daughter to take up engineering at TAFE through her school.

She is in her second year aiming to become a mechanical engineer.