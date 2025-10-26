Cohesion sought for precinct name

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council and community members are part of a new social cohesion initiative that’s working towards a future name for the Afghan Bazaar precinct in Thomas Street, Dandenong.

The Intercultural Dialogue and Social Cohesion Imitative Working Group is considered a crucial basis for a broader community consultation on the name.

It comes after various Afghan-Australian communities clashed over a proposed renaming of the precinct to Little Bamiyan earlier this year.

“In Greater Dandenong, social cohesion means we can all live together in peace and safety even when times are challenging.” the council’s strategy and corporate services executive director Marjan Hajjari said.

“We’re the country’s most diverse community and this right to peace and safety is an Australian value we all share, regardless of our culture or religion.

“Sometimes conflict overseas, a natural disaster or local disagreement on important issues means we need to work together to strengthen our social cohesion.”

The working group was established in partnership with the City of Casey, Cardinia Shire Council, the Municipal Association of Victoria and the Victorian Multicultural Commission, and is being supported by the Department of Home Affairs.

“As well as intercultural dialogue, the sessions will focus on opportunities for building trust through mentorship opportunities, public awareness campaigns on inclusion and respect, as well as cultural and social activities to strengthen community bonds,” Hajjari said.

“One of the most powerful ways to foster social cohesion is through meaningful dialogue.

“To us, this means we share stories, sometimes painful or in conflict with other people’s truths, and listen respectfully, to better understand each other, build resilience and move forward.”

The council met with prominent community members from different parts of the community on Tuesday 14 October to assist in early works to design the upcoming sessions.

The engagement sessions aim to represent all of the community’s needs including faith leaders, schools, businesses, councils, sporting associations, different genders, cultural backgrounds, and ages and abilities.

The group will work with an independent facilitator to establish a series of community engagement sessions in November and December to promote social cohesion and community resilience.

The two-part consultation will include an intercultural dialogue where an independent facilitator will be funded by the Department of Home Affairs followed by the council preparing a shortlist of names.

Community feedback on the shortlist would then be sought before the council reaches a final decision.

There were no details on the number of participants in the dialogue and how will those interested were chosen.