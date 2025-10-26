Exec exodus: Council CFO, top managers quit

by Sahar Foladi

Three senior managers at Greater Dandenong Council have handed in their resignations in recent days.

Manager of governance, legal and risk Nicole Rudden and chief financial officer Michelle Hansen have handed in their paperwork in the same week.

Council’s chief engineer David Fice had left Greater Dandenong on Friday 17 October moving to a role of executive director at South Gippsland Shire Council.

Meanwhile, Rudden will soon move into a promotion to a senior role in another local government organisation..

Fice and Rudden had spent under two years at Greater Dandenong Council.

Council’s strategy and corporate service director Dr Marjan Hajjari says the appointments reflect the depth of talent of the council’s senior leadership group.

“We are very proud that several senior council officers are progressing their careers with new roles, while remaining in the local government sector.

“We wish them very well and congratulate them on the next steps in their career.”

The biggest blow perhaps comes from the resignation of chief financial officer Hansen who gave 14 years of “distinguished service” at Greater Dandenong Council.

Hansen will be working in the same capacity with her previous employer City of Boroondara.

This comes as a shock to long serving councillors, who praised her work as “credible” and “second to none” with corporate knowledge going back to 1999 when she began at Manningham City Council.

Councillor Rhonda Garad questions Hansen’s abrupt resignation, especially knowing how much she is said to love the organisation.

“There are very few people that have her length of knowledge. It will be very difficult particularly in short term for the organisation to function up to its high level without her.

“She had never spoken of leaving. She really loved the organisation, dedicated beyond anything you’ll find in her replacement.

“She hasn’t given any indication of what was happening for her.”

Former councillor Tim Dark, who had spent eight years working with her. was also shocked.

He says this is a very concerning indicator for the council.

“Something is really wrong with the council if that’s that happened.

“If you’ve lost someone like Michelle there’s big issues.

“Michelle runs her finance department. For her to leave – I can’t speak for her reasons – from my experience working with her for eight years, that’s very concerning.”