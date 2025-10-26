Greater Dandenong issues alert of suspected rates-scam

Greater Dandenong Council has issued an alert to ratepayers about a suspected SMS scam.

“We have heard reports of residents receiving SMS reminders to pay rates, when they have already paid,” chief financial officer Michelle Hansen said.

“We are concerned this could be a scam.”

“We encourage anyone receiving SMS reminders about payments to check back with the official app, website or invoice from the relevant authority and make sure they pay through official channels.”

Hansen warned people to be “very cautious” about clicking links in SMS or emails.