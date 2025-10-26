Workplace inquiry ‘out of bounds’

by Sahar Foladi

A Greater Dandenong Council executive has recommended the blocking of a councillor’s second attempt for an external investigation into the council’s workplace culture.

Councillor Rhonda Garad’s notice of motion for an “independent culture and support assessment” was listed for the council’s 27 October meeting agenda, in response to recent unverified allegations on an anonymous ‘staff’ email.

Previously, her attempted urgent business item for an external probe was also not heard at a council meeting on Monday 13 October, after being voted down by a Labor majority of councillors. Therefore the motion’s contents were not tabled nor publicly disclosed.

In an email from the council’s strategy and corporate services executive director Dr Marjan Hajjari, Cr Garad was told her latest motion was “inconsistent” with multiple sections of the Local Government Act “because it seeks to do something that does not relate to the powers or functions of Council.”

“This is because the Notice of Motion concerns staffing matters – namely the commission, conduct and direction of a cultural review of all staff,” the email reads.

“According to … the Local Government Act, (staffing matters) are responsibilities and functions reserved to the CEO…

“The role of a Councillor does not include the performance of any responsibilities or functions of the CEO.”

Hajjari stated she would advise the Mayor to reject the motion if it is moved at the council meeting on 27 October.

Cr Garad says she feels “hamstrung”, questioning the need to push back against an independent assessment into the anonymous serious allegations as reported previously.

“All I’m calling for is an independent culture assessment, not naming names, pointing fingers at anyone.

“I feel frustrated but also, I am derelict in my duty as councillor in being able to assure us, the public and the staff that there is a healthy and robust culture.

“I feel derelict that I can’t take any action that would validate that or not.”

It’s believed the council will instead embark on an internal audit of the claims made in the email, which was sent purportedly on behalf of “we, the staff“ from an encrypted email address.

The email makes allegations about council’s internal culture, its “chaotic restructures” and repeated use of external consultants.

Allegations include favouritism, staff excluded from key decision-making, undermining staff morale, internal capability ignored while external consultants are excessively used, a divided leadership, and unfair salary banding where some managers with less qualifications or experience are paid more than better qualified colleagues.

Councillor Garad says she won’t be accepting any information or reports out of that internal audit, saying they would not be “reassuring” for the council.

“It may be nothing, but pushing back on an independent assessment is not proving anything.

“This further concerns me.”

Mayor Jim Memeti was contacted to comment.