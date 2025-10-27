Casey releases Annual Report 2024/25

City of Casey has released its Annual Report 2024/25.

According to the Council, this year marked a “significant turning point” for Casey, with the return of elected Councillors, the development of a new Council Plan, and wins in advocacy, infrastructure delivery and community engagement.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said he was proud to share the first Annual Report under the newly elected Council.

“It’s been a big year for Casey, one focused on accountability, transparency and reconnecting with our community,” he said.

“Being elected Mayor was a humbling experience, and I’m grateful to lead a passionate and diverse group of Councillors who are united in our commitment to serve with integrity and openness.

“From day one, we’ve made it a priority to rebuild trust and strengthen our connection with residents. Whether it’s changing Council meeting times or reviewing local laws, we’re listening and acting on what matters to you.

“Some of my favourite moments this year have been out in the community, from opening new facilities with local clubs to celebrating at events like Lightfall, Floribunda and the Casey Kids Carnival.”

City of Casey CEO Glenn Patterson said the report highlights how Council is delivering for a growing and diverse community.

“Welcoming back elected Councillors was a defining milestone for Casey,” he said.

“We also secured over $50 million in federal funding, completed four strategic Domain Strategies, and delivered new infrastructure and expanded services that support our community’s needs.

“As we wrap up 2024/25, Casey is stronger, more connected and ready for the future. Check out the full Annual Report to see what we’ve achieved together.”

Key highlights from 2024/25 include:

2024 Local Government Election:

After several years under Administration, the election marked a significant milestone for Casey. Across 12 new wards, 89 candidates ran for Council, including seven graduates from the Council’s Community Leadership Program. The community elected 12 Councillors to represent them for the next four years.

New Council Plan and Community Vision:

Over 4,600 residents helped shape the new Council Plan 2025-29 and refreshed Long Term Community Vision 2025-35 through the Shape Your City engagement program.

Local Law review:

A full review of the Casey Community Local Law 2023 was launched in response to community feedback, with over 1,000 residents contributing to the consultation.

Disability Inclusion Action Plan 2025-29:

Council endorsed a new plan to improve accessibility and inclusion for people of all abilities, co-designed with community members and advocates.

Advocacy wins:

Council secured over $52 million in federal funding, including $10.68 million for a Mini-Stadium and Women’s Centre at Casey Fields, and $41.75 million for a major road upgrade at the Thompsons Road and Berwick-Cranbourne Road intersection.

Infrastructure projects:

New facilities opened across Casey, including the Clyde Township Community Centre, and upgrades were completed at the Pearcedale and Hallam Recreation Reserves.

Expanded family services:

Maternal and Child Health services were extended to include more appointments and Saturday sessions, better supporting working families.

Domain Strategies completed:

This was the final year of four key Domain Strategies that have guided our progress in economic development, environment, health and wellbeing, and infrastructure.

Climate action:

Council endorsed three major climate policies, including the Climate Resilient Casey Plan, Casey Coastal Framework, and Greening Casey Plan, guiding our path toward a climate-ready city.

To read the full report, visit: casey.vic.gov.au/annual-report