Police search for missing woman, 83

Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old, last seen in Cranbourne on Monday night (27 October).

Yvonne was last seen at a sports club on Grant Street about 8.40pm.

Police and family have serious concerns for her welfare, as she is diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

She may be travelling in a blue Honda Civic with Victorian registration ZXQ679.

Yvonne will know her name, however she may be confused and unable to navigate her way home, police stated.

She is described as Caucasian, about 162 centimetres, with brown hair.

Yvonne was last seen wearing a blue fluffy jacket (pictured) and grey leggings.

If you see Yvonne, contact Triple Zero (000) or Cranbourne Police Station on 5991 0600.