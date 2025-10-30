Endeavour Hills man charged over fatal crash

An Endeavour Hills man has been charged over a fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Lyndhurst last year.

Two cars and a truck collided on Western Port Highway about 4.40pm on Wednesday 11 December.

Police say a grey Mercedes, a silver Kia Rio and a white Isuzu truck were travelling south on the highway between Glasscocks and Thompsons Road at the time.

The Mercedes driver – a 66-year-old Cranbourne man – died at the scene.

The other two drivers were not seriously injured.

On 29 October, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a 39-year-old Endeavour Hills man with dangerous driving causing death, destruction of evidence, dangerous driving, careless driving and touching a portable device while driving.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 3 November.