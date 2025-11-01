Drive-thru drink-driver asleep at the wheel

An alleged drink-driver has been arrested after being found asleep at the wheel at a restaurant drive-through in Dandenong, police say.

The Toyota Camry’s ignition was allegedly on and the car parked at the end of the drive-through at the Cheltenham Road outlet about 2.30am on Saturday 1 November.

Police say they removed the keys and made several attempts to rouse the alleged driver.

The driver allegedly awoke as officers identified empty bottles and casks of wine in the Camry’s backseat.

He returned an alcohol-breath test reading of .158, more than three times the legal limit, according to police..

The 25-year-old Dingley Village man had allegedly never held a licence.

He was arrested for other outstanding matters, and expected to be charged with drink-drinking and other driving offences in relation to the drive-through incident.