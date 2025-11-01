Man charged over Doveton shooting

A man has been charged over a non-fatal alleged shooting into a car in Doveton on Thursday 30 October.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body on Paperbark Avenue about 2pm, police say.

A 35-year-old man, who was inside a Mazda sedan, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested a 39-year-old Keysborough man at a Cheltenham shopping centre shortly after 1pm on Friday 31 October.

Armed Crime Squad detectives charged him with reckless conduct endangering life, discharging a firearm at a vehicle with reckless disregard for public safety, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possessing a firearm when an FPO applies.

The man was set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that day.

Police believe the incident was targeted and that the parties involved are known to each other.