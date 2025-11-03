Mayor rejects workplace-probe vote

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and Sahar Foladi

A second attempt for an independent probe into Greater Dandenong Council’s workplace culture has been blocked from being tabled.

Mayor Jim Memeti cited the Local Government Act 2020 (LGA) in rejecting a debate and a vote on the issue at a 27 October council meeting.

He said councillors didn’t have powers or functions to dictate “staffing matters” or the “effective and efficient day-to-day operations of the council”.

These were instead the responsibility of the council’s CEO, he said.

It comes after an anonymous email purportedly from “we, the staff” alleging issues with the council’s internal culture, “chaotic restructures” and repeated use of external consultants.

In recent weeks, three senior officials have resigned from Greater Dandenong: long-serving chief financial officer Michelle Hansen. chief engineer David Fice and governance, legal and risk manager Nicole Rudden.

The rejected motion from councillor Rhonda Garad sought for a councillor working group to commission an “independent culture and support assessment” of the council.

She counterargued that councillors had “statutory obligations” under the LGA that compelled them to act.

This included ensuring a safe and healthy work environment, oversight of staffing structures and workplace practices and maintaining the council’s accountability, transparency and integrity.

“Why are you making this decision which effectively constrains councillors from acting in their role?”

Earlier in October, Cr Garad made another attempt for an external probe but it was voted down from being tabled by a Labor majority of councillors.

The unverified email’s allegations included favouritism, staff excluded from key decision-making, undermining staff morale, internal capability ignored while external consultants are excessively used, a divided leadership, and unfair salary banding where some managers with less qualifications or experience are paid more than better qualified colleagues.

It’s believed the council will instead embark on an internal audit of some of the email’s claims, chiefly salary banding.

Cr Memeti told Star News that there may be some “disgruntled” staff as a result of chief executive Jacqui Weatherill’s agenda for change.

“It’s a watching investigation. Let’s see that outcome before we make further decisions.”