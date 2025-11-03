‘What are you watching?’: New campaign targets child-abuse material

A new campaign delivers a blunt warning to viewers of child abuse material (CAM) – you stand to lose everything.

The ‘What Are You Watching’ campaign from Crime Stoppers Victoria, in partnership with Victoria Police, confronts offenders with the reality that they are committing a serious crime.

And that they risk destroying lives, including their own.

CSV chief executive Stella Smith said offenders risk being disowned by their friends, family and community for their “deplorable crime”.

They also faced possible jail, entry on the sex offenders register and lifelong restrictions on their freedom and employment.

“(Offenders’) actions will not be forgotten. The shame associated with this crime will destroy you.”

Detective Superintendent Tim McKinney from Victoria Police’s cybercrime division said child abuse material was becoming more prevalent across society.

CAM-related sexual offences against children has nearly doubled in Victoria in the past two years – rising from 1366 to 2626 in the two years ending June 2025.

Distributing child abuse material offences have more than doubled to 309 offences in the past year.

“There is no set idea of what an offender looks like,” Det Supt McKinney said.

“It can be anyone – a young person in their teens, someone who is married with a family, people in relationships.”

He said investigators were working tirelessly with partners across Australia and the world to hold offenders to account and prevent the abuse of children.

“Every online action is traceable, and the message could not be clearer – if you engage in these horrific activities, you will be caught.”

The campaign urges people at-risk of offending to seek help before their behaviour escalates.

Services such as Stop it Now! Australia provide free, anonymous support for those with harmful sexual thoughts or behaviours towards children, including those already accessing child abuse material online.

To report someone accessing or sharing child abuse material, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Details: crimestoppersvic.com.au/what-are-you-watching