Dandenong business torched after gunpoint threat

A security guard was threatened to leave at gunpoint before a car was torched at a panel shop in Dandenong.

Detectives from Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit are investigating following a firearms incident and fire overnight in Dandenong.

Police were called about 2am when the complainant, a security guard, was threatened by two males on Mills Road Dandenong.

The guard approached a suspicious Toyota Corolla before one of the masked occupants showed him a firearm and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t leave.

The guard left and called police.

Shortly after, a second caller rang Triple Zero having observed the Toyota Corolla ram the roller door of a Mills Road panel shop before setting the vehicle on fire.

Police arrived within eight minutes and a crime scene was established.

The crime scene remains locked down and an arson chemist will attend this morning.

The suspects have been described as African in appearance were seen leaving on foot and remain outstanding.

This is one of the third businesses torched in the same night, an automotive repair ship in Campbellfield and a shisha lounge was torched in Craigieburn.

Anyone who witnessed the fire, with CCTV or dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.