Sustainability win for Dandenong Council

Greater Dandenong City Council has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to sustainability.

This week Council won the 2025 Cities Litter Award, at the 43rd Annual Keep Australia Beautiful Victoria Tidy Towns and Cities Sustainability Awards.

The awards celebrate environmental achievements and strong community spirit across Victoria, acknowledging initiatives that empower people, change behaviours, protect the environment, reduce waste, engage youth and Indigenous communities, and foster resilience.

Council’s waste services team received this award for the, ‘Bin It or Take It Home With You’ campaign, which educates the community about proper litter disposal and raises awareness of its harmful impact on the environment.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Waste Services Team, not just for this project, but for the work they do every day,” city futures executive director, Sanjay Manivasagasivam said. “We’re proud to lead initiatives that make our city cleaner.”

Council says the recognition highlights efforts in working with the local community towards a cleaner, greener Greater Dandenong, today and for generations to come.

The campaign was supported by Melbourne Water’s Liveable Communities Liveable Waterways Program and the Lower Dandenong Creek Litter Collaboration.

Visit greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/bin-it for more information.