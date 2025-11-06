62 offences in high-risk driving blitz

Victoria Police have booked dozens of drivers during a recent high-risk driving blitz in Greater Dandenong.

Last week, members from Springvale Police, Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol, and the Road Policing Alcohol and Drug Section issued 62 infringements during the operation, including a driver who had not held a licence for more than two years, police say.

Two learner drivers were allegedly detected driving without a supervising driver, while another learner driver returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.082.

The three drivers had their vehicles impounded as a result.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police reportedly detected more than 6600 driving offences across the state during the Melbourne Cup long weekend.

Operation Furlong netted 2900 speeding offences, with 79 per cent between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit.

There were 594 unregistered vehicles, 459 unauthorised drivers, 238 vehicle impounds, 234 drink-driving offences, 223 mobile phone offences and 135 drug-driving offences.

Two lives were lost on Victorian roads over the weekend, including a male on a mobility scooter who was hit by a car in Malvern East, and a male motorcyclist who collided with a car in Roxburgh Park, both on Sunday 2 November.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said the numbers of impaired drivers was “particularly concerning”.

“Don’t try and guess if you’re right to drive or under the limit – just don’t do it. We need people to separate driving from alcohol and drugs.

“Similarly, so many drivers continue to think that if they speed, they won’t be detected, and yet we have caught 2,900 speeding drivers over five days.

“The message is simple – if you don’t speed, you won’t be fined. We make no apologies for penalising people who take ridiculous risks on our roads.”