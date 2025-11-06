Charity golf day scratched

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An annual charity golf event has been cancelled after Greater Dandenong Council diverted its logistical support to “other priorities”.

With the support of corporate sponsors, Take a Swing for Charity Golf Day has risen $715,000 for 19 local charities since 2009.

The next golf day in February 2026 was cancelled after council staff were no longer available to help organize and promote the event.

“Council has provided substantial in-kind support over the years through staff resourcing which are no longer available due to other priorities,” the report stated.

“This level of resourcing is no longer sustainable for (the) Council to provide, and the event would benefit from a dedicated event manager.

Previously, the council’s former South East Business Networks manager Sandra George OAM and “numerous” economic development staff were involved.

For next year, Greater Dandenong offered to provide some volunteer support and $10,000 sponsorship for an event manager.

It proposed a partnership between Greater Dandenong Chamber of Commerce and the event’s Committee of Sponsors to run the golf day.

The offer was accepted by the chamber of commerce and declined by the event’s sponsoring committee.

According to the council report, the committee decided there would be insufficient volunteer resources and funds raised.

“The recipient charity is unlikely to secure sufficient funds to make the event worthwhile, especially given the need to cover event management costs from the proceeds.”

Previously known as the mayoral charity golf day, the event was founded and continuously supported by partners Gelpack Pty Ltd (now KPJ Group) and SEBN.

It has raised funds for different chosen charities each year, including Noble Park Community Centre, Wellsprings for Women, Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, Cornerstone, Wallara and Avocare.

According to the council report, the Chamber of Commerce “remains open” to staging a future golf day.

“Council, subject to its annual budget process, may become a sponsor if future events are held.”

The council will also conduct a $70,000 feasibility study into a philanthropic foundation with business and community support to “financially give back to the local community”.