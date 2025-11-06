Council misses ‘net-zero’ target

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council’s net-zero emissions target could be blown out by a decade.

Originally, the net-zero target was hoped to be achieved this year.

A council report has recommended an updated target of 2035 at a further cost of $24.6 million, as part of a draft strategy Our Bright Green Future.

This revised target was however “subject to funding”, including grants.

It is estimated to cost a further $17 million in capital works at council facilities, including removing gas assets.

About $6.5 million would fund the council’s Active Transport Infrastructure Priority Program for better pedestrian and cycling networks, and another $1.1 million on other initiatives.

The report recommends reducing emissions, rather than purchasing offsets.

“While it is acknowledged that a considerable financial investment is required, the importance of meeting the challenge of climate change in a timely manner is becoming more important with the continually worsening climate conditions across the planet,” the report stated.

“It is also important to note continuing the ‘status quo’ with gas infrastructure will likely see utility costs skyrocket in coming years.

“As such, taking action sooner rather than later will see long term financial savings for Council.”

Since 2019, Greater Dandenong had achieved a more than 80 per cent reduction in emissions – making it one of the highest performing Melbourne councils, the report stated.

Achievements included signing up to the Victoria Energy Collaboration (VECO) power purchase agreement, installing 600 kilowatts of solar PV panels, low-emission fleet vehicles and transitioning gas assets to electric.

In 2020, the council declared a climate and ecological emergency.

The draft Our Bright Green Future strategy consolidates eight council strategies and seven action plans into one document. It simplifies 544 actions into 74.

It stated that climate change had a disproportionate impact on vulnerable people with poor housing, a lack of cool spaces and drastic impacts on human health, finances and social cohesion.

“Climate change is no longer a distant issue, it is shaping our lives, our health, our finances and the places we call home,” the strategy stated.

“In the City of Greater Dandenong, we are seeing these impacts worsen every year through increasing demands on our natural resources, more frequent extreme weather events, and rising cost of living placing pressure on our community’s ability to adapt.”

As a manufacturing hub, Greater Dandenong had a “unique opportunity” to lead in renewable technology and low-carbon manufacturing.

This year, the council ended its 12-year membership of South East Councils Climate Change Alliance (SECCCA) from 1 July, citing rising costs and limited benefits and relevance.

It was to instead invest the $128,249 saved this year – and more than $400,000 over three years – into its own climate change “priorities”.