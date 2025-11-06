End of term for State monitors appointed to oversee Casey Council

by Jensy Callimootoo

The City of Casey has bid farewell to the State Government Municipal Monitors, who were appointed a 12-month term to provide oversight on the conduct and performance of the council.

The two monitors, Cameron Boardman and Peter Stephenson, officially concluded their term on Thursday 6 November and the council will now continue its work without direct supervision from the Victorian Government.

Boardman and Stephenson were appointed to “provide independent advice and oversight to ensure the effective and transparent operation of the local government”.

Mayor Stefan Koomen has marked it as an “important milestone for the councillor group”.

“Over the past 12 months, councillors have worked hard to re-build trust, strengthen governance, and reconnect with our community,” he said.

“From day one, we’ve been committed to improving transparency in our decision-making,

“We have made it a priority to listen and respond to the needs of our residents,

“Throughout our first year, we have worked with the Monitors in place as part of Council’s transition back to elected representation…

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Casey,

“We are proud to serve our community. With the support of our residents, we are excited about the many great things we can achieve for the Casey community.”

The monitors’ appointment followed a challenging chapter for Casey, which had been under State Administration since 2020 after the dismissal of councillors amid a corruption investigation linked to developer donations.