Father condemns stolen plaque

A father has condemned the theft of his son’s memorial plaque after it was stolen from a Doveton Skate Park on Frawley Road.

“It is heartbreaking to see this today,” said Debnam’s post.

The plaque site marked a special meeting ground for special celebrations.

It’s been there for 19 years, marking the site where Harley lost his life in 2006 after a car crash.

Debnam and Harley’s friends would meet on his birthday or anniversary and have a drink.

Despite an offer from a Good Samaritan to replace it, Debnam says he is hoping to work with the council who originally initiated the installation, to get it replaced.