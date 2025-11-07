Sth East youth leader wins Young Victorian of the Year

by Sahar Foladi

The Victorian Young Australian of the Year 2026 is based right in the South East, recognised for his impactful positive changes in the region.

Abraham Kuol, a respected South Sudanese youth leader who co-founded the popular Black Rhinos and volunteers at Sandown Lions Club, leads young people through sports pathways.

He was announced as the state winner at the evening of Thursday 6 November in a grand ceremony also attended by his family and partner.

“I didn’t even sleep that much, I feel very good,” he says.

“You never know what to expect, you just go into these moments. I was honoured to be there and nominated.

“I made amends with all possible outcomes, but it was incredible to experience that with my family and partner.

“My mum was tearing the whole time, it’s a testament to their resilience.

“With most migrant children in Australia, that’s the greatest thing you can do, showing their sacrifice and hard work was something.”

Born in a Kenyan refugee camp, his family fled the civil war in South Sudan to Australia for safety, where Kuol struggled with his identity and belonging.

Gradually, being part of the sports community he saw and heard a lot from people from all walks of lives who also mentored him.

Following the same pattern, that teenager has now won for his immense contributions amongst a competitive pool who were also nominated under the same category.

Other finalists were a scientist and disability advocate from Gnarwarre, a doctor and innovative scientific researcher from Craigiburn and a public policy advocate from Kew.

Kuol wants to be the one to lead by example and calls onto others in the community to do the same and “lookout for each other.”

“I’m passionate about my work because I want to see the South Sudanese community to do well, to feel there isn’t a goal or dream, too big for them.”

He is in the last stages to complete his PhD in Criminology at Deakin University.

His interests include youth violence, risk, and protective factors for offending, and culturally and linguistically diverse young people.

Kuol has helped raise over $3.5 million for programs to support African-Australian families and justice-involved youth.

He is one of the 10 recipients of a Westpac Social Change Fellowship scholarship 2025.

The fellowship provides up to $50,000 funding towards personal development for conferences, coaching, as well as overseas learning trips for professional development.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti paid tribute to Kuol as a “highly respected youth leader who uses his considerable energy and talents to help young people in his community”.

“His work across Greater Dandenong has made a huge impact on the prospects and success of our young people.

“We are so proud of his work, and of his recognition as Young Australian of the Year for Victoria. He is a fine example of the positive, constructive contributions made by many of the young people who live and work in our community.”

Out of all the 16 nominees across four categories, Mr Kuol was one of two South East finalists. The other was Springvale-based refugee support advocate Be Ha in the Victorian Senior Australian of the Year category.