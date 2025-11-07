Ultimate guide: how to navigate Melbourne’s $13.5 billion Metro Tunnel

By Violet Li

The Metro Tunnel, the city’s $13.5 billion mega-project, will open to the public in two phases: a partial opening in early December, and a full-service launch (called The Big Switch) on 1 February 2026.

It links the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines in the south east with the Sunbury line in the north west.

Trains on these lines will no longer travel through the City Loop, instead running through a brand-new underground corridor with five new stations: Arden, Parkville, State Library, Town Hall, and Anzac.

Star News is aware that a new network could be confusing at the beginning, even the Transport Infrastructure Minister Gabrielle Williams admitted that when she conducted a site tour for the media, so for those who use the Cranbourne/ Pakenham line, this is the ultimate guide for you to navigate it.

Suppose you are a commuter who works within the City Loop:

Your Cranbourne or Pakenham train will no longer pass through the City Loop. Instead, it will enter the Metro Tunnel before South Yarra Station (bypassing South Yarra), stopping at the new stations: Town Hall and State Library.

If you usually get off at Flinders Street Station, you’ll now need to change at Town Hall Station using the Degraves Street Subway to Flinders Street Station.

If you usually get off at Melbourne Central Station, you’ll now need to change at State Library Station using the concourse to Melbourne Central Station.

If you usually get off at Parliament, Southern Cross, or Flagstaff, you’ll now need to change at Caulfield or Malvern Station for a Frankston line service that still runs through the City Loop.

Alternatively, you can get off at Town Hall or State Library Station and walk through the underground pedestrian connections to Flinders Street or Melbourne Central, where you can easily transfer to Loop services on other lines.

Suppose you are a Melbourne University student:

Congratulations, the time of getting off at Melbourne Central Station and tapping on trams will be gone. The last mile problem is effectively solved. Now, you can hop off at the new Parkville Station, right under the university precinct.

Suppose you want to visit your relative in the West, let’s say Sunbury:

Before, you’d have to switch at Flinders Street or Southern Cross. Now, your Cranbourne or Pakenham train will continue straight through the tunnel and on to the Sunbury line — making it the first time the south east and north west are directly linked by train without a transfer through the City Loop.

Suppose you have a game to watch at MCG:

You’ll need to change at Caulfield or Malvern Station for a Frankston line train to Richmond Station, since Cranbourne and Pakenham trains will bypass Richmond once they run through the Metro Tunnel. According to the Transport Minister, the transit will only take “a few extra minutes” with the upcoming “turn-up-and-go” services.

Suppose you are going to the south side of the Yarra River:

Anzac Station puts you within walking distance of the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Shrine of Remembrance, and Royal Botanic Gardens.

It also connects to trams for St Kilda, Albert Park, or South Melbourne Market for pre-show dining.

Suppose you have a hospital appointment

You can now use Parkville Station, which connects directly to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Royal Women’s Hospital, and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

This is a huge change for medical staff and patients who previously had to catch trams from Melbourne Central or Flinders Street.

For the partial opening from early December to 1 February, here’s the schedule.

Monday – Friday

Services through the Metro Tunnel will run between Westall and West Footscray every 20 minutes from 10am to 3pm

Weekends

Services through the Metro Tunnel will run about every 20 minutes between Westall and West Footscray from around 10am to 7pm.

Services through the Metro Tunnel will run about every 40 minutes from East Pakenham and about every 60 minutes from Sunbury.

All public transport will be free on weekends until 1 February 2026.