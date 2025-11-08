Casey Council introduces new online payment system

City of Casey has launched a new online payment platform — Payble.

Payble will deliver more flexibility to Casey residents in how they schedule and pay their rates.

Payble is free for all Casey residents to use and is being offered in addition to other payment options.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said: “We have heard from our community who want more flexible options to manage their payments and more online options to complete transactions, at a time and way that best suits them.

“Using Payble puts our residents in control of their payment schedules and allows people to manage their payments in the way that works for them.”

Residents can sign up to use Payble at any time of the year, and creating an account can be done via the Council’s website.

Once an account is created, residents can make secure one-off payments or set up a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly payment schedule.

Payble will also send reminders for upcoming and overdue payments, and residents can modify their payment schedules at any time without needing to contact Council.

Any resident facing financial hardship should still contact the Council as soon as possible to discuss the options that are available to them.

More information about Payble is available on the Council’s website: casey.vic.gov.au/pay-your-rates-notice