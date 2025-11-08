Council action on squathouses

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong Council is moving on with their enforcement phase to clean-up the squatter infested properties at Woodlee Street in Dandenong.

The two abandoned properties at Woodlee Street are left abandoned for over a year allowing squatters to make it their home, filled with piles of rubbish, shopping trolleys, blankets, mattress, household bins are all strewn in the backyard and drawings all over the walls.

Neighbours had previously complained to City of Greater Dandenong Council to urge the properties owners to take action.

Allan Bassett, who lives down the road from the properties, says the lack of action gives a free reign to the homeless to seek shelter and continue their activities inside the properties.

“The house next door has had the boards taken off the window, giving people access.

“One night, they were passing around glass pipe, smoking ice.”

According to the neighbours, police have been sighted at the properties.

Mr Bassett says squatters stay there for as long as they wish before moving on, a repeated cycle.

The properties were previously owned by St John of God Health Care, used primarily for administrative and operational purposes to support the St John of God Pinelodge Clinic at 1480 Heatherton Road, Dandenong.

This was before the clinic and the two properties were sold in April last year, sitting idle ever since.

The clinic was relocated at Langmore Centre in Berwick in a new, purpose-built facility for its mental health services.

Council’s city futures executive director, Sanjay Manivasagasivam said they had issued clean-up compliance notice to the owners who said they intend to demolish the two properties and waiting for legal approvals.

That compliance period however is up with no communication from the owners, allowing council to their enforcement stage.

“Once the compliance period has lapsed, we will consider infringements and undertaking a clean-up of the external rubbish on the properties,” Mr Manivasagasivam had said previously.

“In the meantime, concerns regarding safety or squatters at the property should be referred to Victoria Police.”