Errant cars wreak Noble Park CBD havoc

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Cars have twice ploughed over unprotected footpaths into shopfronts in Noble Park in recent weeks.

Chelsea and Greater Dandenong SES crews were called to a beauty salon in Buckley Street about 7am on Thursday 6 November.

The large aluminium window frame took the brunt of the car’s impact, reported the Chelsea SES unit.

“So lots of broken glass and a very twisted frame, but no issues with any possibility of further collapse.”

Last month, a car struck down an apartment building’s brick fence and richocheted off the corner of an eggs outlet’s shopfront in Leonard Avenue on 8 October.

In both incidents, there were no reported injuries or major structural damage to buildings.

Last year, shop owners in Noble Park North called for bollards after several outlets were destroyed during a suspected ram-raid.

Greater Dandenong city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said rigid bollards were not necessarily an ideal safety solution.

“Although they may seem a simple solution for incidents such as this, particularly rigid bollards can pose a hazard to road users, restrict disabled access along footpaths and require deep foundations that conflict with services in the ground.

“They only offer limited protection and will not stop larger vehicles or vehicles moving at higher speeds.”

Manivasagasivam said there weren’t any current funds allocated for streetscape improvements under the Noble Park Revitalisation program.

“However, we have applied for a Strengthening Community Safety – Election Commitment Funding grant.

“If successfully secured, this will allow us to complete streetscape upgrades along the northern section of Buckley Street, between Douglas Street and Buckleys Lane.

“We continue to prioritise community safety and advocate for funding to make safety

improvements in this location and others throughout the municipality.”