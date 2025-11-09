Man charged over critical stabbing in Narre Warren South

A man has been charged with stabbing a driver in Narre Warren South on Friday 7 November.

Dandenong Family Violence Investigation Unit detectives say a man and woman were sitting in a car on The Esplanade when approached by a man known to them about 10.40pm.

The male driver – a 37-year-old Doveton man – was allegedly stabbed before driving off in the vehicle.

He collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Grices and Glasscocks roads in Cranbourne North.

The victim was transported to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

There were no other injuries.

Police attended a nearby address, arresting a 52-year-old Narre Warren South man.

He was charged with intentionally causing serious injury.

The man was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 November.