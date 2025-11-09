Plea for missing teen

Victoria Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a missing teenager.

Connor, 16, was last seen in the City of Monash on 21 September.

He is described as Caucasian appearance, about165 centimetres with a thin-medium build and red-brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants, a black hooded jumper, a white t-shirt and black and white ‘Adidas’ slides.

Police and family have concerns for Connor’s welfare due to the amount of time he has been missing, police stated.

He is known to frequent Elsternwick, Syndal, Rowville and Lynbrook.

Any information to Glen Waverley Police Station on (03) 9566 1555.