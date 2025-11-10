Pair arrested in Springvale South drug raid

Two men have been arrested by police during a drug raid at a Springvale South property.

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Policing Team officers arrested the pair at a Heatherton Road premises on Thursday 6 November.

Police seized multiple zip lock bags containing alleged drugs, more than $2000 cash, phones, digital scales and suspected stolen goods such as bank cards.

During the raid, police found a hatch cut into the garage door. It was fitted with a lock and handle.

A privacy screen in the driveway blocked the view from the street and CCTV cameras, police say.

A 48-year-old Springvale South man was charged with several drug offences including trafficking methylamphetamine, trafficking heroin and possessing the erectile dysfunction drug Sildenafil.

He was also charged with dealing with suspected proceeds of crime and failing to provide the passcode to a storage device.

He appeared at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 6 November and remanded in custody.

A 50-year-old Springvale South man was issued with a drug diversion.