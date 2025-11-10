Woman and child drown in Dandenong Creek

A woman and child have drowned after falling into Dandenong Creek this afternoon (10 November), police say.

A witness reported two people had been swept away after falling into the waterway, near Allan Street, about 3.45pm.

It’s believed the woman went to the aid of the child and also got into difficulty, according to police.

In a search of the area, police found the unconscious pair, pulled them from the water and started CPR.

They were unable to be revived and declared dead at the scene.

The pair are yet to be identified at this stage and police will prepare a report for the coroner.