Border conflict opens old wounds

by Thay Horn Yim

The recent clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border have reopened wounds that many of us hoped had long healed.

As someone who lived in the refugee camps near that border, I know firsthand how conflict leaves scars — not just on land, but on lives.

The Khao-I-Dang (KID) camp, once home to hundreds of thousands fleeing war, remains vivid in my memory.

I was there in the early 1980s as a young boy without family support, witnessing fear, loss, and incredible resilience.

A decade ago, I returned with my family to revisit the border and the former KID site, sharing the stories and memories that shaped my life.

I also returned in 1998 with my wife, before our children were born, photographing the Thai border gate, flag, and remaining refugee huts while speaking with people who stayed behind.

Recent conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border have activated these painful memories.

In July 2025, I joined thousands of Cambodian-Australian community members and religious leaders — including Australia’s most senior Cambodian monk — in a peaceful rally outside Victoria’s Parliament, calling for peace and protection of civilians in the border region.

In August, I addressed Greater Dandenong Council, urging diplomatic engagement.

The council passed the motion and wrote to Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Australia’s Ambassador to Cambodia, Derek Yip.

I now hope the ceasefire agreement signed on 26 October 2025 — witnessed by US President Donald J Trump and ASEAN Chair, the Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim — is fully honoured.

And that the 18 Cambodian soldiers held hostage are released without delay.

A ceasefire cannot simply be words on paper.

Peace must be real — and measurable.

My experiences remind us that history is not distant.

Its echoes shape our communities, responsibilities, and the ways we stand for peace today.

Remembrance, civic engagement, and advocacy are how we ensure history does not repeat itself.

– Thay Horn Yim is public relations manager for Cambodian Buddhist Monk Council of Australia & New Zealand, chief advisor at Wat Buddharangsi Melbourne and a senior migration adviser.